18-year-old shot, killed on Fewell Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a teen was killed in Greensboro on Monday, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn confirmed.

A shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 4700 block of Fewell Road.

Officers found 18-year-old Brannon Alexander Tyson in a home with a gunshot wound.

Tyson died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.