× Panthers hire new defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that Phil Snow will be their new defensive coordinator.

He reportedly has 37 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

Snow oversaw defense at Temple University from 2013 to 2016 and at Baylor University from 2017 to 2019 with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers report.

Snow coached the Detroit Lions for four seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2008.

He has also served as defensive coordinator for Arizona State University, Boise State University and UCLA.

It's official! Phil Snow is our new defensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/gTfcOPy7Ar — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 20, 2020

Snow’s hiring comes after the Panthers hired LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator.

Star Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced on Tuesday night he is stepping away from football.

The seven-time Pro Bowler had been with the Panthers since 2012.

Kuechly was taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

He was First-Team All-Pro five times and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.

Kuechly was also the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

He finishes his eight-year NFL career with 690 solo tackles, 402 assists on tackles and 18 interceptions.