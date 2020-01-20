Man shot to death in Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in what Winston-Salem police say is the city's first homicide of the year.

At about 4:53 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of unknown trouble and an EMS call on the 2400 block of Willard Road.

At the scene, EMS and police found 22-year-old Antonio Moran, of Winston-Salem, unresponsive in the road on Willard Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and determined Moran was shot.

Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

Winston-Salem police say this is the city's first shooting of 2020.