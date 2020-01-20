‘I was just shocked’: Peeping Tom scares UNCG student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A college student's scream scared off a man spotted peeking into her bedroom window at an apartment complex filled mainly with students attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Destiny Pridgen was lying in bed early Thursday morning when she realized she was being watched.

"I was just shocked, so I just looked at him for about five seconds and I screamed and he ran off," Pridgen said.

The junior, studying at UNCG, lives on the first floor at the Campus Crossing Apartments. A row of bushes block her bedroom window, so when she saw a stranger peer into her room she knew it was no accident.

"It was just so quick. He walked up to my window and like tried to look into my blinds. I could see intention with his body movement. It was very intentional he tried to do something inappropriate and like peep in through my privacy," Pridgen said.

Police searched the area and never found the man.

Pridgen immediately invested in blackout curtains.

"In the past couple of days I've just been like staring at my curtains, just like I wonder if he's standing right there looking at me, and then just like being on edge of constantly looking through my window making sure nobody is doing anything weird," Pridgen said.

Greensboro police also responded to another peeping Tom report Monday morning.

Officers responded to Campus Evolution Villages Cottages, across the street from North Carolina A&T. They say a girl reported seeing someone look through her window. Police checked out the area, but they never found the man.