Davidson County deputy hit by car while directing traffic outside school thanks community for support

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Holding a stack of handmade cards, Davidson County Deputy Josh Yarbrough said Monday he’s overwhelmed by community support.

“To see those kids take the time to do that, and the teachers here take the time to let them do that and think about me in that way it really touched me,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough was hit by a driver Jan. 13 outside Churchland Elementary School while directing traffic.

He told FOX8 that he doesn’t remember being hit.

“I woke up facing the pavement, and I could feel people on me. I could see shoes, people walking around me and my first thought is training kicked in, and we’re trained to keep going no matter what,” Yarbrough said. “The first thing I was thinking was are the kids OK. Did I get shot? I was numb, so I didn’t feel anything at first, and I just wanted to get up and assess the situation and find out what was going on.”

The impact left Yarbrough with a broken hand and arm as well as damage to his knee.

“Six staples to the head and plenty of headaches later, I’ll probably be going to the doctor about that too,” Yarbrough said.

Despite his injuries, he called the driver who hit him the night he left the hospital.

“There’s no point in holding that stuff against people. It just builds up in you. I got enough stuff going on right now to sit there and be mad at somebody. That don’t do anybody any good,” Yarbrough said. “I do forgive her. I just hope she can forgive herself.”

Yarbrough hopes to return to light duty mid-week. He plans to continue directing traffic once he’s cleared by his doctor.

“God blessed me that day. He kept me here, and I’d like to think he kept me here for a reason,” Yarbrough said.

Troopers say Dorothy Walser, 91, of Linwood, stopped at the scene. She was charged with failure to reduce speed.