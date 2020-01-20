Dashcam video shows truck nearly hit two people in snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- A state trooper and an Iowa man were almost hit by a truck on an icy highway Friday, KETV reports.

Dashcam video shows a white truck slip off the road and straight toward Michael Adger.

"By the time I turned around, in a split second, it was there. It happened so quick," Adger said.

Adger was driving from Winterset, Iowa, to Omaha on Friday afternoon when his truck hit an ice patch and he landed in a ditch near the \exit.

An Iowa state patrol trooper stopped to help him and looked for damage on his truck.

"It's funny because the trooper had just said, 'we have to leave this spot before somebody else hits the same spot you did.' It was like two seconds later, that car came towards us," Adger said.

He says they heard honking first then a yell to look out.

The video shows Adger barely escaping the truck's path.

"It was just unreal. Like this can't be happening," Adger said.

Everything in the truck's bed flew in the air.

"I just fell and covered my face and everything and just hoped nothing would hit me," Adger said.

Iowa state patrol says no one was seriously hurt.

Adger hopes this close call reminds other drivers to be careful on the road.

"If you see that the weather is bad, slow down. Better be late than never," Adger said.

He says coming home to see his family after everything that happened was extra special.

"I was happy to see my wife, my kids, see my family," Adger said. "Just grateful. I thank Jesus for that."

Adger says he's taking two weeks off from work to heal.