Cyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle that left scene of crash south of Winston-Salem

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Highway Patrol troopers are looking into an incident where a cyclist was hit by a driver while on his way home.

The incident happened on Gumtree Road in the town of Gumtree early Sunday evening.

Friends FOX8 the cyclist hit is Josh Ramsey.

Ramsey was reportedly hit and thrown from his bike as he passed the Old Lexington Road intersection.

His friends say he has multiple injuries, and it’s a miracle that he survived. Ramsey was being treated at the hospital.

Authorities have not released an identity of the driver or the vehicle they believed to be involved.

FOX8 crews have obtained a security video from neighbors showing the moments after the impact.

Portions of the video have been blurred out.

The video shows a silver and red truck drive past the intersection on Gumtree Road followed by Ramsey rolling on the ground.

The impact and moment Ramsey was thrown from his bicycle is not visible.

Highway patrol investigators say they are reviewing the clip.

FOX8 has reached out to highway patrol officials to ask for an update on the case and are waiting to hear for an update.