GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews were hard at work cleaning up after Monster Jam and setting up the ice for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The ice went down after Monster Jam and then UNCG had a basketball game over the weekend, so crews actually put a basketball court on top of the ice and then removed it.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships kicked off today and run through Jan. 26.