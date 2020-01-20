Community members gather for High Point University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Community members gathered for High Point University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service at Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel on the university campus.

The Genesis Gospel Choir performed "Lean On Me."

The Rev. Michael Walrond Jr., the Senior Pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, provided the scripture and message for the service.

The service began at 11 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m.

“Our annual worship gathering brings clergy and scholars from across the country,” said Preston Davis minister to the university at HPU. “As a university, we strive to mirror Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through our commitment to serving others, and we appreciate the opportunity to bring the community together through this event held in his honor.”