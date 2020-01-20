2 charged after fight at Greensboro Steak ‘n Shake leads to gunfire, 2 taken to hospital, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been charged after a shooting at a Greensboro Steak n' Shake Sunday, according to police.

At about 2:43 p.m., police responded to the restaurant at 4409 W. Wendover Ave. on a report of shots fired.

During a conflict between two men at the restaurant, a gun was fired. No one was hit by the gunshot.

An off-duty Davidson County deputy at the restaurant was able to intervene and detain Leon Emanuel Rich, 59, of Greensboro, and Quincy Wayne Dowdy, 42, of Greensboro, until the police arrived.

Both Rich and Dowdy were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rich is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Dowdy is charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

An employee tells FOX8 that an argument started when a customer was yelling at a high school age employee. A father allegedly came and fought with the customer.

Witnesses say people ran when the gun was fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

I just spoke with a couple employees at the Steak n’ Shake. They told me a man walked in, started arguing with the hostess. They say she got upset & called her dad who came and fought with customer. This has not yet been confirmed by police @myfox8 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) January 19, 2020