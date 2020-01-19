× Police looking for suspect after Lexington Arby’s robbed at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police say they are looking for a suspect after an Arby’s in Lexington was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

The Arby’s on Cotton Grove Road was reportedly robbed around 6:15 p.m.

A man went into the restaurant with a handgun, demanded money, was given an unknown amount of cash and left.

The only people inside at the time of the robbery were employees.

Police say one employee ran to get away and hurt her leg, but no other injuries were reported.

No shots were fired.

The Tractor Supply nearby went on lockdown, and the lockdown has been lifted.