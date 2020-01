Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say Willard Road between Sprague Street and Interstate 40 will be closed for several hours while officers investigate a reported shooting.

Officers responded to Willard Road at Green Oaks at 4:53 p.m. over a report of a shooting.

There is one victim, police say.

Their condition is unclear at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking drivers to take alternate routes.