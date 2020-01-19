× Deputies asking for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old from Charlotte area

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Kylie Felice Almstead from Lincolnton.

Deputies said Kylie was last seen Friday at her home on Asbury Church Road.

She is 4’11 and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a hoodie and black and white shoes.

Kylie also has several piercings on her ears and nose.

Anyone with information on Kylie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050.