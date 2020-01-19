North Carolina Zoo to be featured in new National Geographic WILD series

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo will be featured in a new eight-part National Geographic WILD series called "World's Biggest Zoo."

The new zoo docuseries will premiere this fall.

The new series will reportedly focus on the NC Zoo's "emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release"

The full description of Nat Geo's "World's Biggest Zoo" series reads:

"Welcome to North Carolina, home to the largest zoo in the world. Spread out over an enormous 2,600 acres, this AZA accredited zoo has thousands of individual animals, more than 212 species and a diverse range of landscapes, including swamps, prairies, rivers, forests and even a desert. It's more of a wildlife reserve than a traditional zoo, and many species share habitats as they would in the wild. At a time when the traditional concept of a zoo seems out of sync with animal welfare, the North Carolina Zoo leads the way and has achieved global recognition for setting zoo standards. The eight-part series features stories of every kind - from emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release."