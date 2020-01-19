Mother arrested after baby dies form meth intoxication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- An Indiana woman is in custody and accused of killing her baby, who coroners say had ingested meth, WNDU reports.

The probable cause affidavit says when 36-year old Ashlee Rans called first responders, she blamed herself for rolling over her baby while asleep.

However, investigators found out that wasn't the reason the baby died.

"The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide," said Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier.

The autopsy happened the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby's system.

The affidavit says Rans only admitted to using marijuana, and she was aware there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breast-feeding.

Only after the autopsy came out did she admit to being on meth two days before the infant's death.

Napier says while both charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be prevented.

"Every year we get those cases where people fall asleep with their infant in their arms in a chair or in bed or somehow end up asphyxiating an otherwise healthy child just from unsafe practices," Napier said.

Rans is currently in jail.

She faces between 20 and 40 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Her initial court date has not yet been made public.