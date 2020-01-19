Man arrested after Greensboro Biscuitville robbed at gunpoint, Harris Teeter employees threatened with gun, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was arrested after a Greensboro Biscuitville was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning and Harris Teeter employees were threatened, officials say.

Mason Terrell Davis, 24, is one of the men accused of walking into a Harris Teeter on Battleground Avenue, according to court documents.

He's accused of threatening the employees with a gun around 4 a.m.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken from the business.

Davis is accused of walking into a Biscuitville on Bessemer Avenue with a gun and another person around 5:41 a.m.

An unknown amount of money was taken, police say.

The suspects left in a silver sedan.

Biscuitville president Kathie Niven released the following statement:

“Most importantly, our team and guests are okay and no one was hurt. The Biscuitville team at our Bessemer Avenue location chose to remain open this morning to serve their guests. As always, we’re working closely with law enforcement to assist in their search for the perpetrators. It is regrettable that we have to deal with these types of events, but making the best decisions possible and keeping our employees and guests safe is our number one priority.”

John Salmon, a local man, says he hopes as police work to solve these cases, no one gets hurt and employees remember safety first.

"Understand your main job is to go home to your family. That's the most important thing. Go home to your family," Salmon said.

Greensboro police warn people not to try to be a hero in these cases but instead to call 911.