Couple share wedding day with adoptable dogs

SHARON, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman getting married this weekend made sure a lot of the attention was not on her, WKBN reports.

It was all by design because of her love of animals.

"I'm just so excited to be here," said Heather Pavlich, the bride.

What do you expect for a wedding?

Bride? check.

Groom? check.

What about dogs?

"The bride had contacted us, asking if we had some adoptable pets that her and her girls could walk down the aisle for her wedding," said Heather Huff with Legacy Dog Rescue Of Ohio.

Pavlich is a big supporter of adoption.

At her wedding Saturday night, each table had a small basket for donations.

"I just knew if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there's no need for flowers," Pavlich said.

Each of Pavlich's bridesmaids was accompanied by an adoptable dog when they walked down the aisle.

"At first, I thought she was a little crazy, but I know Heather quite well, and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs," said Olive Radeker, the Maid Of Honor.

Five dogs strutted down the aisle, all available for adoption from the Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio in Youngstown.

And even in all of the excitement, the dogs were wonderful guests.

Even the reverend who married the couple was happy to see the special guests.

"There are dogs here that need homes I'm told, and I'm encouraging you to take a couple of dogs with you," Rev. Robert Hawk said at the ceremony.

The hope is the idea can spread beyond just their wedding.

"You know, I've seen a little bit on it on social media, but I've never had anybody locally take advantage of it. I think it's an awesome idea," Huff said.

"I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go and not shopping," Pavlich said.