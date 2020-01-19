Country music icon Dolly Parton turns 74

Country music icon Dolly Parton is celebrating her 74th birthday today.

She is known for writing many hit songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.”

She was born in Locust Ridge, Tennessee on January 19, 1946. She was the fourth of 12 children.

So far, she’s sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has won eight Grammy awards.

She founded the Dollywood Foundation, which funds Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

The imagination library is a program that started in Sevier County, Tennessee, and gives preschool-aged children a book every month from birth to kindergarten.

The program has spread to other parts of the country and internationally.

Parton recorded her first song, “Puppy Love,” in 1957.

Ten years later, in 1967, her first full-length album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” was released.

On January 4, 1969, she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dollywood opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on May 3, 1986.

In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

She was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.