Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Community members in Kernersville gathered on Sunday to take care of a historic cemetery.

The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has adopted the St. Paul's African-American Cemetery for the month of January.

Members with the remembrance project tended the cemetery by raking the leaves around the gravesites and picking up debris.

The clean up lasted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cemetery is located at 711 S. Main St.