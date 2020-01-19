2 officers killed in Hawaii shooting, suspect dead, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU -- Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning near Diamond Head in Hawaii, law enforcement officials say, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Police sources believe the suspect they identified as Jerry Hanel, 68, is also dead.

Police sources say the alleged shooter is 68-year-old Jerry Hanel. @HawaiiNewsNow https://t.co/j4LPtsHmMB — Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) January 19, 2020

A third officer was injured in the shooting, and at least four homes were destroyed in a fire.

The officers who responded to the stabbing were shot at.

The suspect allegedly set the home on fire, and the fire spread to four homes in the area.

First responders were reportedly called to a home on Hibiscus drive at 9:30 a.m. in response to a stabbing.

A female officer was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries.

Law enforcement officials say another officer was also in critical condition and later died.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell offered his condolences on Twitter, saying:

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department. This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i."

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department. This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 19, 2020