2 officers killed in Hawaii shooting, police say; FBI responding to 'active shooter'

HONOLULU — Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning near Diamond Head in Hawaii, law enforcement officials say, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and the scene is believed to be a home.

A female officer was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries.

Law enforcement officials say another officer was also in critical condition and later died.

The FBI said that authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said.

The home believed to be the scene of the shooting caught on fire and was fully engulfed in flames after the shooting.

Witnesses say the fire has spread to four homes in the area.

This is a developing story.