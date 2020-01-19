2 injured at Greensboro Steak ‘n Shake, taken to hospital, police say

Posted 3:20 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 04:04PM, January 19, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured at a Greensboro Steak n' Shake Sunday, according to police.

The two people who were taken to the hospital reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are on scene investigating at the restaurant 4409 W. Wendover Ave.

Police received a shots fired call at 2:39 p.m. but say no one was shot.

An employee tells FOX8 that an argument started when a customer was yelling at a high school age employee.

A father allegedly came and fought with the customer.

Witnesses say people ran when a gun was fired.

