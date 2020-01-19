× 2 adults, 6 children without home after fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two adults and six children are without a home after a fire in Burlington caused $20,000 worth of damage to a home, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to 114 Markham St.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. All of the people in the house had already evacuated and were uninjured.

Fire officials went into the house, found the fire in the kitchen and put it out.

They then began to salvage what they could after they searched the home to make sure no one was inside.

The BFD says the home has $15,000 worth of damage and $5,000 worth of damage to the contents.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.