WINSTON-SAELM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem firefighters battled a house fire Saturday.

A house on 3691 Hemlock Drive was on fire.

The call reporting the fire came in at 2: 46 p.m., a fire official says.

At 3:07 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video to Twitter showing firefighters on scene battling the fire.

The fire was reportedly under control at 3:31 p.m.

Fire officials are still on scene investigating.