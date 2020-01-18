× Randolph County man arrested, accused of taking indecent liberties with child, rape, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Seagrove man was arrested Friday and is facing multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Mark Lee Greenfield, 39, of Seagrove, was arrested and served his warrants for arrest for four counts of felony statutory rape, four counts of felony statutory sex offense and four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $500,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Deputies made the arrest after they started investigating Greenfield when they were told about sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

During the course of the investigation, deputies got a search warrant for Greenfield’s home where sufficient evidence and information was found to obtain arrest warrants for him.

The investigation is ongoing and Greenfield may face further charges.