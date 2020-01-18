Police asking for the public’s help in finding man accused of robbing Eden beauty shop at gunpoint

EDEN, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they say is a suspect after Sally’s Beauty in Eden was robbed at gunpoint Friday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Jackie Jermaine Moore is accused of robbing the clerk and a customer then leaving the store with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the EPD responded to the store at 660 S. Pierce St. around 3:04 p.m. and interviewed the victims and reviewed video footage.

After a thorough investigation and consulting with the District Attorney’s office, investigators have obtained warrants on Moore, the release says.

Warrants for the arrest of Moore have been issued for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count for robbery of the store clear and one count for robbery of a store patron.

Anyone having information concerning the whereabouts of Jackie Jermaine Moore are asked to call to call Detective Anthony Lovings at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hrs) or (336) 623-9240 (Office).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.