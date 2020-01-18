× Police asking for the public’s help in finding an abducted 2-month old

AMERICUS, Ga. — Police in Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding 2-month old Draco Leigh Mayes, who was abducted Saturday morning.

The suspect was identified by police as Everett Demonte Mayes Jr., 23, who is described as 5’9″ and 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Draco was reportedly abducted at about 6:30 a.m. from a home on the 100 block of Carter Street in Americus, Georgia.

Police say he is wearing a dark grey onesie with long sleeves, and his outfit has “Happy written on the front.

Draco and Mayes Jr. are believed to be in a red 2013 Toyota Camry with a Texas tag that reads KND3508.

The car has black velocity rims, a dent in the back driver side, and a rear driver light is out.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 911 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-4550 immediately.