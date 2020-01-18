Organizations around Piedmont Triad holding special events for upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Various organizations around the Piedmont Triad are holding special events for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 20th Annual MLK Awards Dinner and Oratorical Contest will be held at the Mary E. Rittling Conference Center on the campus of Davidson County Community College at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

FOX8's Natalie Wilson will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

MLK Holiday Concert featuring gospel vocalist Cassandra Elliott will also be held Sunday at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Miranda Bolton, MLK-SAC Executive Secretary at (336) 476-7218 or e-mail at mlksac93@gmail.com.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro is hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Weekend with events that start Saturday and go until Sunday

Community members gathered for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Clean-up that went from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The 5th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Career Fair was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Way of Greater Greensboro on 1500 Yanceyville St.

Over 15 companies were at the event that was hosted by Triad Goodwill, the United Way and the Volunteer Center.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greensboro Swarm Fieldhouse on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.

Events at the Day of Service include:

4 hands-on service projects from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Food drive requesting shelf-stable food items benefitting A Simple Gesture 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A non-profit volunteer fair featuring over 20 organizations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Mentoring Matters Fair featuring over 10 organizations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A community art project from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Performances by local students from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Raffle prizes that will begin being awarded at 4 p.m.

An event photo booth from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Volunteer Center says Martin Luther King Jr. Day. is the country's largest day of service.

For other opportunities to serve, volunteer, partner or be an advocate for/with The Volunteer Center throughout the month of January 2020 and beyond, you can visit their website.

The UNCG annual MLK Day of Service started Saturday at 9 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m.

Students reportedly volunteered at a variety of sites throughout Greensboro, including the Interactive Resource Center, Elsewhere Museum, local elementary schools and the Community Theatre of Greensboro.

“This is the University’s 11th annual MLK Day of Service, and we are glad to provide students the opportunity to honor King’s legacy through community service,” said Kristina Gage, associate director for civic engagement in UNCG’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Around 350 students completed over 1,000 hours of service during the event.