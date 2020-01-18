× Greensboro Biscuitville robbed at gunpoint by 2 men, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men robbed a Greensboro Biscuitville at gunpoint Saturday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:41 a.m., police responded to the Biscuitville on 1001 E. Bessemer Avenue when they were told the business was robbed.

Two men reportedly entered Biscuitville with guns and took an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects left in a silver sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Biscuitville president Kathie Niven released the following statement:

“Most importantly, our team and guests are okay and no one was hurt. The Biscuitville team at our Bessemer Avenue location chose to remain open this morning to serve their guests. As always, we’re working closely with law enforcement to assist in their search for the perpetrators. It is regrettable that we have to deal with these types of events, but making the best decisions possible and keeping our employees and guests safe is our number one priority.”