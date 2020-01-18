Freezing winter weather coming to Piedmont Triad over weekend, early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, the Piedmont had a taste of spring. This week, winter has returned.

Temperatures fell slowly to the lower to mid-30s Saturday due to clouds.

Rain on Saturday could bring a few sleet pellets mixed in at the start in the Triad with possibly a few patches of freezing rain mainly north and west of the Triad where it will start earlier.

Amounts will be very limited, but there is a winter weather advisory in the foothill and mountain counties.

The high for Saturday is 40.

Skies clear out late Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the mid-20s.

Wind gusts on Sunday could be around 20 mph.

It will be dry next week and cold early in the week.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday and lows will be in the mid-20s.

Temperatures will rise gradually on Wednesday and Thursday with a high of 50 Friday

A few showers may return on Friday night and Saturday.