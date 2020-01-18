× Forsyth County woman wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Kimberly Corns of Belews Creek is the winner of the Jan. 4 Carolina Cash 5 $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Corns’ Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

She bought her lucky ticket at 4 Brothers on Main Street in Walkertown.

Corns claimed her prize Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $70,751.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.

Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing is $110,000.