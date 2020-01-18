× 5 teens accused of stealing car with AK-47 from Charlotte gas station, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five teenagers are facing charges after shots were fired Thursday morning during an armed carjacking at a Charlotte gas station, police say, WSOC reports.

The carjacking happened at about 11 a.m. at a Shell gas station on Old Little Rock Road.

The owner of a Chevy Impala left the keys and an AK-47 inside the car, according to police reports.

Five teens, all around the ages of 15, 16 and 17, got inside the Impala.

When the owner tried to stop them, they reportedly pointed a gun at him.

As they drove off, the car’s owner fired shots at them.

The five teens were arrested hours later when police say the car was found.

The suspects were not identified.