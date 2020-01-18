4 people arrested, charged after armed bank robbery in Mebane, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. — Four people were arrested and are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery of a Wells Fargo in Mebane, according to a Mebane Police Department news release.

Clifton Joshua Harris, 27, of Creedmoor, is in jail under a $2.5 million bond and faces the following charges:

Conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Stanley Kearney, 24, of Kittrell is in jail under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:

Conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Two counts of assault by pointing a gun

Joshua JeJuan Bailey, 25, of Creedmoor is in jail under a $685,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault by pointing a gun

Cameron Denzel Evans, 24, of Kittrell is in jail under a $500,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Two counts of assault by pointing a gun

At about 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 18, police responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 820 S. Fifth St. in Mebane.

Officers say three masked men came into the bank, armed with handguns and shotguns, and demanded money.

No one was injured, but the robbers did leave with an undetermined amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919)563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100.