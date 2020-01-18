× 2 men shot, taken to hospital after argument in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were shot in Winston-Salem Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Jorge Villareal Rodriguez, 19, of Winston-Salem, and Oscar Villegas, 22, of Winston-Salem were found when police responded to the “Lubuchanas” Bar at 2915 Starlight Drive after they heard gunfire.

Officers arrived around 12:22 a.m. and found Rodriguez and Villegas lying in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly happened because of an argument.

Rodriguez and Villegas were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police say that as of right now, they are both in serious but stable condition.

The suspect in this case is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.