14-year-old in NC faces 40 charges for shooting into cars on highway

WILSON, N.C. -- A 14-year-old was arrested and is facing 40 charges for shooting into passing cars on U.S. Highway 264, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, WRAL reports.

The juvenile faces 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and an additional 20 counts of damage to personal property.

Multiple people called the sheriff's office Thursday to report their vehicles were shot while they drove through the area on Wednesday.

Detectives then determined that the vehicles were on Hwy 264 and going east.

Since shots hit the passenger-side of the cars and shot out the passenger-side windows, the detectives were able to learn where the shots were coming from.

They reportedly found a spent round from a high-powered pellet rifle.

More pellets and multiple rounds of BBs were found nearby along with two makeshift ground blinds built against a fence near the road.

Deputies spoke with counselors from the Juvenile Court System then arrested the 14-year-old.

Sheriff Woodard released the following statement:

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was working on the case since the first report was made to us. At no time was Highway 264 rendered unsafe due to constant patrols and covert surveillance in the area. Details of the investigation needed to be confidential so that evidence could not be destroyed and the person involved in these immoral acts could be located and arrested. The detectives and administration worked throughout the day and night following a multitude of leads; however, “old-fashion” legwork was the key to locating the area where the victim’s vehicles were struck, the alleged weapon, and additional evidence to solidify the case. The Sheriff’s Office appreciate the assistance of the NC Highway Patrol’s Airwing and Troop C5 who flew the area on Thursday for additional coverage and the North Carolina SBI. Deputies will continue patrols as they always have and we will always work to assure the safety of the citizens and those who commute each and every day throughout Wilson County.”