WWE wrestler Elias tries out a new career as a FOX8 meteorologist

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You're used to seeing Meteorologist Emily Byrd bringing you the weather on the FOX8 Morning News, but, on Friday, we had someone a little more muscular.

WWE wrestler Elias proved he has the chops to be a weather person.

As the lows begin to plummet into the beginning of next week, Elias has some advice.

"Tuesday, you might just want to stay inside, not even head into work that day," Elias said.

