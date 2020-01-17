Winston-Salem unveils new logos for Carolina Classic Fair after re-branding from Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair now has a logo!

The City of Winston-Salem revealed two logos for the newly-rebranded Carolina Classic Fair, formerly known as the Dixie Classic Fair.

In the words of the city, “The logo uses a starburst pattern of light bars arrayed around an outline of North Carolina and the words Carolina Classic Fair, in shades of white, blue, red and yellow that is evocative of the logo for the Dixie Classic Fair. Some iterations encircle the logo and others place the name of the fair under or beside the graphic elements.”

The logo was designed by Winston-Salem-based firm Elephant in the Room.

Fair director Charyle Hartley called the new logo “a classic, yet modern twist for the new Carolina Classic Fair name. This logo and other variations will give us the creative ability to enhance our current website, advertising, signs, uniforms, letterhead and souvenirs.”

The city arrived at this design after getting feedback and critiques from the Fair Planning Committee, the Public Assembly Facilities Commission, city management and the city council.

“We are excited about the Carolina Classic Fair logo, specifically its colors and flexibility,” said Robert Mulhearn, the city’s public assembly facilities manager. “The final product is one we will be proud to display on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for years to come.”

Elephant in the Room President Chad Cheek said that his firm’s goal was to create something “somewhat nostalgic but also modern and timeless.”

“Even though the fair is located in Winston-Salem, we felt that it would be interesting to include a reference to the state of North Carolina due to the fair’s regional reach,” Cheek said. “Graphically, we were influenced by the lights of a Ferris wheel and the color bursts of fireworks and wanted to create something that invoked a sense of fun and warmth and that is ultimately welcoming.”