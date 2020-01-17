× Water testing, remediation completed at 21 Guilford County schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Water testing continues at some Guilford County schools.

Tests in 2018 showed significantly high levels of lead at three schools in the district.

In November 2018, Guilford County Schools hired an outside firm to conduct more water quality tests on faucets and fountains used for drinking water or food preparation at 99 of its 126 schools.

Since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, the school system has tested and completed remediation at 21 schools, according to Janson Silvers, with Guilford County Schools.

The schools that are finished with testing and remediation from this school year are: