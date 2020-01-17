U.S. Figure Skating Championships kick off Monday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Toyota U.S. National Figure Skating Championships 2020 kick off Monday.

The Championships will be held Jan. 20 to 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

This is the third time in the past decade that Greensboro has been selected to host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will have competition, practice and FanFest all under one roof.

The event will crown the best in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dancing competitions at the senior and junior levels of U.S. Figure Skating.

Weeklong parking passes are available for $60 from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex via Ticketmaster. Passes provide unlimited in and out privileges for the duration of the Championships. Click here to purchase parking passes.

To see the schedule of events, click here. For tickets to one ore more events, click here.

FanFest

FanFest is 20,000 feet of free interactive games, live music, contests, entertainment and even a min-sheet of ice for exhibitions and medalist ceremonies. FanFest is currently planned for January 21 through January 25.