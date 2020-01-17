× Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot tops $100 million!

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at tonight (Friday, Jan. 17) at 11 p.m. on FOX8.

North Carolinians who enjoy trying their luck at winning a big prize have a choice of a $103 million jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and a $321 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

“If you like to dream big, our Powerball and Mega Millions games offer life-changing prizes for you this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It would be great to see someone in North Carolina take one of these jackpots home.”

Both Powerball and Mega Millions games offer players nine ways to win.

For example, two North Carolina players won a $50,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing when their $2 tickets matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball. One lucky ticket was sold at the Speedway on Live Oak Street in Beaufort and the other at the Food Lion on North Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill.

In Powerball, the $321 million jackpot marks the first time it has crossed the $300 million mark since June. A jackpot winner also has the choice of a lump sum, which would be $218.7 million. In tonight’s Mega Million drawing, a jackpot winner could take the $103 million annuity or a lump sum of $69.5 million.

Seven Powerball jackpots were won nationally in 2019, including a $344.6 million jackpot won by a North Carolina player on June 1.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. So far, five North Carolinians have won Powerball jackpots and two have won a Mega Millions jackpot.

Players can buy their Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.