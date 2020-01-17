Photos show proposed relocation site in Salem Cemetery for Confederate monument removed from downtown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are new details on the Confederate monument removed from downtown Winston-Salem in March.

Pictures sent to FOX8 give a closer view of the site in Salem Cemetery where the city wants to put the monument.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue, is still challenging the relocation in court.

A contractor is charging the city close to $300 a month to store it in a Greensboro warehouse.

The city budgeted $50,000 to remove and store the statue.

As of last month, the city has paid almost $48,000 for the job.

So far, the state court of appeals has not set a date to hear arguments in the case.