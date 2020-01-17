North Carolina teen chasing Formula 1 dream in Europe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Owen McCallister isn’t your typical teenager. He likes fast cars and he’s serious about being a pro.

And race car drivers who end up driving in the top series of motorsports like the NASCAR Cup Series, Indy car or Formula 1 all have one thing in common, they started in a beginner series, probably as a child, and worked their way up through the ranks.

The kids and teens that want to race big time take on a lot of responsibility to see if they have what it takes.

Owen is no exception, taking the leap and heading over to Europe to see how he ranks against the European drivers to see if he has what it takes to rise through the ranks and drive in Formula 1 one day.

