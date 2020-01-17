NC studio can give away even more free mommy and daddy dolls for children of those deployed thanks to donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — As hundreds of troops stationed at Fort Bragg deploy, a North Carolina company wants to make sure the children at home have a reason to smile, the News & Observer reports.

But after "overwhelming response," the studio has set up an easy-to-use form to send in your nominations.

Dyal Studios, a Jacksonville, N.C.-based photography studio, will be giving away "hug-a-hero" dolls that look like the child's deployed parent.

Studio owner Tricia Dylan is married to a retired Marine. When her husband was sent away, their daughter found comfort in a similar gift, courtesy of Dylan's great aunt, according to the News & Observer.

15 years ago, Dylan and a friend launched Daddy Dolls, a company dedicated to helping kids when their parents are deployed.

Every Monday, for 12 weeks, Dyal Studios will give away at least one "Mommy or Daddy doll" for free to local families with a loved one deployed, the studio said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"We have had numerous members and businesses within our community step up to join us for the weekly drawing. Which means we will be able to give away more than one doll each week!" the studio said. "More details will follow along with recognition of our generous donors."

Already, the studio says they have received "overwhelming response."

To make it easy to nominate someone for a doll, Dyal Studios will accept submissions on the Dyal Studios website.