Mom of Winston-Salem teen who crashed stolen car into school buses apologizes to injured driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem mother says her 13-year-old son was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed into two school buses at Northwest Middle School Wednesday morning. Tonight, she’s apologizing to the bus driver her son injured in the process.

“I just wanna say that I’m sorry for what my son did,” Niki Reide said. “I’m sorry.”

Police say the driver was doing donuts and driving erratically before the crash. They add the light blue vehicle hit one school bus that was about to drop off 21 students at the school before veering off and hitting a bus that had just dropped students off head-on.

“My son is going through a lot and we didn’t raise him like this. I can’t go to sleep at night thinking that my son could have got killed, his friends could have got killed, and the bus driver and the kids on the bus could have got killed too,” Reide said.

Four students complained of minor injuries and the driver of the second bus, Danyell Jordan, was taken to the hospital.

“I don’t want [anybody] to think that my son is a monster and that he’s a bad person. He’s not, he’s just going through [a lot], and I’m so sorry,” Reide said. “I’m very sorry.”

FOX8 took video of Reide’s interview to Jordan, which he watched in his living room.

“Danyell, I apologize. I’m a Christian, and I love people and I love God’s people,” Reide said. “I’m very sorry for what happened. I’m very sorry.”

“When I was looking at it, it touched me,” Jordan said.

Reide detailed how her son was about to be sent away to boot camp.

“A therapeutic boot camp,” she said. “He was already scheduled to go before this incident happened.”

Jordan said he’s not mad at the teen. Instead, he wants to help him.

“I really think I can reach out and help him out in the long run. If he would give me the chance, I’d be happy to meet him,” he said.

Nearly three days after the crash, Jordan says he’s still sore.

“I miss my kids on my bus,” he said.

He’s hoping to get back to work on Tuesday, but he’s taking it a day at a time.

“It could have impacted a whole lot of lives. A lot of people could have got hurt. A lot of people could have got hurt,” Reide said. “We just have to pray for each other and pray for our kids.”