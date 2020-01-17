Lexington police searching for persons of interest after windows shattered, car set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington police said they are searching for three persons of interest following a rash of vandalism at downtown businesses.

Officers responded to calls about shattered windows at The Goose and Monkey Brewhouse, Collectors Depot and the YMCA Thursday morning.

Police also say an abandoned car was set on fire in the back parking lot of Firestone Auto Care.

“It’s a shame, you know most of us small businesses don’t make a lot of money here in Lexington, small town, just trying to make it, it’s just a shame," said Justin Clewell, who owns Collectors Depot.

Lt. Best, with the Lexington Police Department, said officers believe the crimes are connected and that they took place early Thursday morning.

Brent Moore, owner of The Goose and Monkey Brewhouse, said damage to their windows could total around $5,000.

“We’re just thankful they didn’t get in, do more damage," he said.

None of the businesses reported damage inside their buildings.

“Just one window, it can be replaced, a few hundred dollars, we can go about our business,” Clewell said.

Moore said he plans to keep the rocks that damaged his business as a souvenir.

“Just be a reminder that no matter what happens we’re still here, not gonna stop us, we’re just going to move forward and continue on," he said.

Lexington police ask anyone with information about the crimes to contact Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.