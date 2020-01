Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You see a service dog helping someone, and doesn't your heart swell? You just want to go up and get some puppy kisses and tell it "good boy!"

Just for a minute. No big deal, right?

“If it's a seizure dog or a guide dog, you just took them from their job," says Keith Harrison, an experienced handler.

How to behave around service dogs is today's Project Pet.