‘He just had a way of coming into your heart’: People remember 3-month-old killed in Forsyth County

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- A Clemmons man has been charged with first-degree murder after his 3-month-old son died from his injuries, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Scott McDaniel was initially charged with felony child abuse after seeking medical treatment for Sloan McDaniel on Jan. 13.

Authorities believe the 20-year-old had severely abused Sloan while he watched the child at his house on Monday.

He rushed the child to the hospital where it was discovered that the child was dealing with severe injuries.

The authorities were called, and McDaniel was arrested.

Sloan passed away on Thursday as a result of his injuries. This was almost three months to the day that he was born.

“It was pure bliss and I am just grateful to have had some tiny part of his life whatsoever," Sloan’s godmother Debbie McCaffrey said. “It’s truly one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

She and Sloan’s other godmother, Daniela Smith, met with FOX8 on Friday to share how impactful his life was to them.

“Remembering all of the beautiful moments that we had with him. His smile, his giggle,” McCaffrey said.

As for Smith, she said she and Sloan’s mother constantly talked about the type of man he would grow to be. She said he taught them both how to truly love.

“When Sloan came into our lives he really showed us how to mature, how to love someone else more than yourself. And really you could just step back from the situation and realize that wow, I am a part of his life,” Smith said.

Right now, Sloan’s family is preparing a “Celebration of Life” for the 3-month-old.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and burial expenses.

McDaniel is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.