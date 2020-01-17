Greensboro man hopes to rebrand part of city ‘Uptown Greensboro’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro man is pushing to change the name of one area of the city.

Joseph Wilkerson III wants to name the northern portion of Greensboro "Uptown Greensboro" in hopes to bring development and new opportunity.

"I think it's possible I don’t see any reason why we can’t do it," said Wilkerson, founder of Uptown Greensboro, a nonprofit organization.

The goal is to bring investments and basic-level community projects to the area.

"When it comes to housing, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to food and restaurants and creating jobs, there’s a lot of opportunities to do it on this side of Greensboro. It’s just that nobody has really put together or put forth an idea and that’s where rebranding it as Uptown," Wilkerson said.

Thursday night, Wilkerson attended the City of Greensboro District Two Townhall meeting, sharing his vision of giving the area a new identity.

"So I felt like if I just gave it its own name, its own brand, where you would know, OK, when you say Uptown I know what side of town you’re talking about," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson presented a map showing the divide from downtown to uptown. The area includes several neighbors and landmarks like North Carolina A&T State University and the House of Prayer. The main thoroughfares that would create the area include Murrow Boulevard, Yanceyville Street, Textile Drive, North English Street and East Market Street.

"Whether it’s a grocery store, whether it’s an art district, whether it’s a nightclub, several churches, and apartments," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said he believes this side of town is worth the investment but it's not a competition between other parts of the city.

"This is just there’s a lot of opportunities on this side of Greensboro to provide some of the basic needs that a community should have," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson received a lot of interest in the idea after last night's meeting and is planning more meetings with others in the community soon.