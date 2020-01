Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Coliseum is getting ready for the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships which kick off Monday, Jan. 20.

Crews this week started putting down the practice rink and staging so fans can watch the skaters rehearse their routines before hitting the main Coliseum ice.

The Championships will be held Jan. 2- through Jan. 26.

FOX8 is a sponsor of the event.