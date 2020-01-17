Four Guilford County schools will receive up to $1.5 million each from the State

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A total of up to $6 million dollars will be coming to Guilford County Schools by way of the North Carolina Department of Instruction. On Thursday, at the North Carolina State Board of Education meeting, the board voted to approve the recipients of innovative partnership grants. Guilford County Schools had four awardees on the list.

The innovative partnership grant is a competition open only to school districts with schools identified as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools. As a way to improve student performance at CSI schools, this grant encourages innovation throughout many sectors of learning.

Ten schools across the state were chosen as recipients, and Guilford County Schools accounts for 40 percent of those: Bessemer Elementary, Hairston Middle, Jackson Middle, and Welborn Middle. Each winner could receive up to $500,000 per year for the next three years to implement new projects.

The projects for each school are:

• Bessemer Elementary will create a STEM Spark initiative. This will be a way to have students engage in inquiry-based STEM learning that will also incorporate Social Emotional Learning (SEL) into the curriculum. The community partner for this project is RTI International and DRIVE.

• Hairston Middle plans to use a multimedia approach that will have students use project-based learning and SEL to improve student awareness and accountability. The partner for this project is RTI International.

• Jackson Middle is going to create a Robotics and Coding Explorations Program (RACE). This curriculum will let students take classes in robotics and coding, design and modeling, app creation, and computer science. The partner for this project is Ed Direction.

• Welborn Middle is going to emphasize school culture, climate, and SEL to help with student achievement. An increased focus on wellness of students, staff and the community will allow the school to better address the issues that impact performance of students who are dramatically impacted by poverty. The partner for this project is RTI International.